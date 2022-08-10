Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to begin today, August 10 at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). It is an online event and the company has made arrangements to stream the programme LIVE on its official website i.e. samsung.com and YouTube channel. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two new foldable phones that the firm is scheduled to introduce during the event, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. Also, watch out for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, which could be introduced by the company today.Also Read - Samsung Slashes Price Of Galaxy F22: Details On New Offers HERE

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 LIVE Updates