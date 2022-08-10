Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to begin today, August 10 at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). It is an online event and the company has made arrangements to stream the programme LIVE on its official website i.e. samsung.com and YouTube channel. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two new foldable phones that the firm is scheduled to introduce during the event, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. Also, watch out for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, which could be introduced by the company today.Also Read - Samsung Slashes Price Of Galaxy F22: Details On New Offers HERE

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 LIVE Updates

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to sport a 6.2-inch cover display and inside, it is likely to flaunt a wider 7.6-inch bendable OLED screen. Both the displays are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

    It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage and a 4,400mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: When will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event begin?

    The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 6:30 pm today (August 10).

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: What is expected in Samsung Galaxy event?

    At the launch today, Samsung is reportedly bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones. Speaking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is claimed that the device will be equipped with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset. As the older Galaxy Flip 3 performed well but had some battery difficulties, it is rumoured that Samsung may enhance the device’s battery life.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live?

    Users can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on the official YouTube channel of the company. Moreover, users can also visit the Samsung Newsroom and the official website of Samsung to catch up with live updates. CLICK HERE