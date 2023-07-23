Home

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event On July 26: When And Where To Watch, Expectations

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to witness the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models.

Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on this date

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to host Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, i.e July 26. In its latest teaser, the company has hinted a new design for the foldable series. According to the reports, The smartphone maker is expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models at the mega event.

Here are some of the key Details of the event:

The event will be live-streamed on July 26 at 4:30 pm IST.

Samsung will be hosting this event in its home country South Korea for the first time.

The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

What to Expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to witness the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which might also get an OLED panel.

Samsung might also launch of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. This smartwatch could have curved glass and improved battery life as compared to the previous versions.

Samsung Z Flip 5 Specifications (As per Leaks)

As per the latest leaks, the Z Flip 5 might have an enhanced cover display with a size of 3.4 inches.

The model is expected to get a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

The Z Flip 5 may retain its dual 12 MP camera setup.

There are expectations that this new smartphone will have an IP58 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gwn 2 chipset.

It is likely to have a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to be packed with a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel.

It might have a powerful 50MP primary camera with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto camera.

