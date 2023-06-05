By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to Come in 40mm, 44mm Sizes: Report
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company's next-generation foldables -- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
San Francisco: Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch will reportedly be available in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. The upcoming lineup has recently passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, reports Gizmochina.
The 40mm variant has the model number ‘SM-R930’, while the 44mm version is referred to as SM-R940. The tech giant is also expected to release the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6.
The Watch 6 Classic will likely feature rotating bezels and a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 470 A- 470 pixels. Also, it is anticipated to be powered by a 425mAh battery, the report said.
In February this year, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.
