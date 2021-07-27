A few days ago, renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were leaked online. The main design elements of both these devices were leaked. Now in new claims and leaks, renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 is shared. These renders give information about the design and color variants of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone. Along with this, some specifications of Samsung’s upcoming smartphone have also been shared in the report. These renders show how different the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone will be from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 2 that was launched last year.Also Read - From Samsung to OnePlus, These Latest Smartphones Recently Received Price Cut – Check Updated Price, Offers

Not only this, but earlier Samsung also accidentally revealed the teaser of the next Unpacked event. The leaked teaser shows an August 11 launch date as well as an illustration of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The caption also reveals a folding phone but doesn't mention anything related to Samsung's upcoming Wear OS smartwatch.

According to the leaks, the starting price of Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be $1,249 (Rs 92,856), which will have 256GB storage with 8GB RAM. According to the report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be about $100 cheaper than the original Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from this, according to old reports, Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be offered in White, Black, Olive, Green, and Purple color.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Design and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone can be given a 6.7-inch FHD + foldable AMOLED display as before. Along with this, there will be a bigger display on the outside, which will be 1.9-inch in size. In the earlier flip phone, Samsung had given a 1.1-inch display. Along with this, the render shows a dual 12MP camera setup in this phone and a 10MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is being said that it can be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will be a power button, volume rocker, and fingerprint sensor in this phone. The leak also showcases that this upcoming smartphone is IPX8 water resistance and comes with a waterproof background.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Design

According to various leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen and the brand will launch a case along with the smartphone that will have a slot to store the stylus. However, there is no confirmation about the S Pen support and case. But 91mobiles has found a render of the Samsung S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, quoting sources. These renders confirm S Pen support for the Galaxy Fold 3 and reveal the design of the Samsung S Pen case for the smartphone.

The Samsung S Pen case will clip to the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and it extends across the front with a flip-open cover to protect the device’s external display.