Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra; Price in India, Features | Compared

Notably, both smartphones come with some similarities and differences, in terms of their price and specifications.

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung, during its Galaxy Unpacked event in July, launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Backed by a 3,700mAh battery, the smartphone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. To recall, the company had hosted another Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year, where it announced the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The lineup included Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Here, we have compared the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two variants.

The base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 99,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 1,09,999.

The smartphone is offered in several colour variants including Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow shades.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a the 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 carries two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Galaxy S23 Ultra’s pricing, at the time of launch, began at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costed Rs. 1,34,999 and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant was priced at Rs. 1,54,999.

The smartphone was launched in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue colour variants.

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Galaxy S23 runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera.

Other sensors include a 2-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel shooter.

In the battery department, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, and supports 45W wired charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging.

