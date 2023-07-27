Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Price in India, Features Compared

Home

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung on Wednesday launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 during its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest Samsung phone is equipped with a new Flex Hinge and a custom version of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset. According to the company, the new foldable phone from Samsung is packed with notable improvements over its predecessor.

The candidates must note that the Sales of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are yet to begin — the handset is available for preorder and can be purchased from August 11 — while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is sold via Amazon India and the company’s website.

The phone will compete with the recently launched Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo Find N2 Flip in India. Here’s a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India and specifications with its competitor, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India starts at Rs. 99,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset is also available in a 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM, priced at Rs. 1,09,999.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sold in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint colour options

The Samsung Galaxy Z features support for dual SIM (Nano or Nano+eSIM) connectivity,

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with One UI 5.1.1 and MyUX skins, respectively.

Samsung’s latest foldable runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm

The Samsung and Motorola phones have 12GB and 8GB of RAM, respectively.

The inner screen on the Samsung Galaxy is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

There’s a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary camera and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Samsung foldable has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, while its Motorola counterpart has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 256GB and 512GB storage options

The former has a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless and reverse wireless charging

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with One UI 5.1.1 and MyUX skins, respectively.

Motorola Edge 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.

Razr 40 Ultra is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is larger than the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Razr 40 Ultra also has two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Razr 40 Ultra has 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Razr 40 Ultra has a 3,800mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging and 8W wireless charging.

