Strengthening its product portfolio in the stagnant tablet segment in India, Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 which start at Rs 35,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Wi-Fi-only variant of Galaxy Tab S5e is priced at Rs 35,999, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1’s Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 14,999, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

“Galaxy Tab S5e provides a PC-like environment on-the-go, thanks to DeX. It is a workstation and tablet rolled into one,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“We’ve also redefined the entertainment experience with an immersive Super AMOLED display and perfectly-tuned, true-to-life quad speakers,” he added in a statement.

With 5.5mm sleek metal body, and weighing only 400g, Galaxy Tab S5e is not only ultra-portable, but its battery life can also support up to 14.5 hours of video streaming, Samsung said.

Armed with Samsung DeX mode, Galaxy Tab S5e acts as a pop-up office for users. It allows the user to easily switch between DeX mode and Android mode by connecting the tablet to its dedicated POGO Keyboard which is sold separately.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with a metal unibody design and offers Full HD corner-to-corner display. The device weighs less than 470g and measures only 7.5 mm thick.

Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale from Monday across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House.

Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon.in, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart, it added.

But the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi only) will be available for sales only on Amazon.in and Samsung e-Shop starting June 26. Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi + LTE) will be available starting July 1, said the company.