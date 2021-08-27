New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Buds2 in the Indian market. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30. The sale will commence from September 10.Also Read - Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones: From Samsung to OnePlus, Find Out Which Smartphones Are Getting Launched in Coming Weeks

Price:

Galaxy Buds2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender and priced at Rs 11,999.

On pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series, consumers will be eligible for e-voucher worth Rs 6,000. On pre-booking Galaxy Buds2, consumers will be eligible for e-voucher worth Rs 3,000. There are also exciting cashback offers worth Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series and Rs 1,200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds2 across all leading banks.

Features:

At a time when health and wellness are of primary concern all over the world, the latest Galaxy Watch4 Series offers users holistic features on their wrist at all times. Galaxy Buds2 provides the best audio experience with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and offers comfortable fit for all-day use,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s ground-breaking BioActive Sensor.

This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect a Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.

The all-new ‘Body Composition’ measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

Some of the new features like BP monitoring will be available in select markets to begin with.

Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch — with 20 per cent faster CPU and 50 per cent more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation.

The user can have up to 40 hours of battery life, and 30 minutes of charging can provide up to 10 hours of battery.