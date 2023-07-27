Home

Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch6 Series with Attractive Offers in India

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch6 series in India with exciting features and offers. Pre-book now for exclusive benefits.

Samsung has officially introduced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, in India after unveiling them at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung has officially introduced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, in India after unveiling them at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. These new wearables offer a range of features, including blood pressure monitoring and ECG, and come with a unique wrist-based payment system. The company has also initiated pre-booking for interested buyers, along with enticing offers to make the purchase even more appealing.

Galaxy Watch6 Series: Features and Connectivity Options

The Galaxy Watch6 series is available in different dial sizes and connectivity options to suit varying preferences. The watches offer features like blood pressure monitoring, ECG, and more. A notable addition is the ability to make payments with a simple tap of the wrist, eliminating the need for a phone or wallet.

Pricing and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is available in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes, with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity options. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 29,999, while the LTE variant costs Rs 33,999. The 44mm Bluetooth model is priced at Rs 32,999, while the LTE variant is available at Rs 36,999.

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm dial sizes, with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity options. The 43mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 36,999, and the LTE variant costs Rs 40,999. The 47mm Bluetooth model is priced at Rs 39,999, while the LTE variant is available at Rs 43,999.

Exclusive Pre-booking Offers

Interested buyers who pre-book either the Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic will receive attractive cashback offers. Using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, they will enjoy a cashback of Rs 6,000. Additionally, customers can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 4,000 by exchanging their old smartwatches or fitness bands. These offers significantly reduce the effective price of the new watches, with the Galaxy Watch6 40mm Bluetooth variant available for as low as Rs 19,999 and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm LTE variant priced at Rs 33,999.

Pre-booking Information

The pre-booking for the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic starts on July 27, 2023, from 12 PM onwards. Customers can pre-book the smartwatches from Samsung’s Online Store, as well as leading online and offline retail stores.

Variants and Colours

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series offers different colour options to cater to individual preferences. The Galaxy Watch6 is available in graphite and gold, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic comes in black and silver.

Specifications and Compatibility

The Galaxy Watch6 series boasts a peak brightness of 2000 nits and features an Always On Display brightness adjustment. Samsung has increased the battery capacity in both models, offering a 425mAh typical battery for the larger-sized variant and a 300mAh cell for the smaller-sized variant. These smartwatches come with a 5 ATM IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification, making them durable and suitable for various environments.

In terms of connectivity, the watches support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. Compatibility-wise, they can be paired with Android 10 or higher devices that have over 1.5GB of memory.

With the introduction of the Galaxy Watch6 series, Samsung aims to provide a comprehensive and feature-rich smartwatch experience for its Indian customers.

