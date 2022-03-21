New Delhi: Samsung launched its new smartphone Galaxy A53 5G in the Indian market on Monday. The South Korean tech giant’s new smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs 35,999.Also Read - Samsung Launches New Budget-Friendly Galaxy Smartphones: What We Know So Far
“Galaxy A53 5G makes it easier for our consumers to enjoy the advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value. With 64MP OIS camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, Galaxy A53 5G is designed to improve the productivity of users while exploring possibilities to pursue their passion without any limits,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement. Also Read - Galaxy Watch 5 May Come With Bigger Battery Than Current-Generation Models
Specifications of Galaxy A53 5G
Also Read - Over 300 Firms Have Shut Down Operations In Russia So Far Over Ukraine War. Check List Here
- The smartphone also features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.
- The smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter.
- For selfies and video chats, the device comes with a 32MP selfie camera sensor.
- The Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.
- Connectivity options in the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.