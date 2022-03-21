New Delhi: Samsung launched its new smartphone Galaxy A53 5G in the Indian market on Monday. The South Korean tech giant’s new smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs 35,999.Also Read - Samsung Launches New Budget-Friendly Galaxy Smartphones: What We Know So Far

"Galaxy A53 5G makes it easier for our consumers to enjoy the advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value. With 64MP OIS camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, Galaxy A53 5G is designed to improve the productivity of users while exploring possibilities to pursue their passion without any limits," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

Specifications of Galaxy A53 5G