Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20FE as a Fan Edition in U.K. This latest smartphone by Samsung is equipped with 120Hz Super Smooth scrolling display and an AI-powered camera. There's an advanced chipset along with 5G network speeds and all-day battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G is £699 in U.K (around Rs 60,200) in Indian currency. Whereas, Galaxy S20FE 4G is priced at £599 (around Rs 51,600).

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Specifications

The company has given other interesting features such as expandable storage and streamlined premium design. The Galaxy S20 offer a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refreshed rate. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. Triple camera setup is found in the rear of the phone along with 12MP Primary camera. The same secondary camera supports 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while another 8MP telephoto lens will support 3x optic zoom and 4k. For selfies, the company has given 32MP front camera and a Pro-Grade Camera. There's a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor along with Android 10. The phone has 4500mah battery capacity along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Samsung said –

“We are constantly speaking to our customers and know there is demand for a smartphone that takes stunning photos and can perform all day, at a competitive price point”, said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung UK and Ireland. “Galaxy S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family, designed to bring flagship features to a wider audience. Equipped with 5G, we have future-proofed the device so our customers can enjoy the incredible innovation we know this technology will bring to our everyday lives.”

Galaxy S20 FE comes in a selection of six vibrant colors including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. The phone comes with powerful 30X Space Zoom. The company has given access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Galaxy S20FE for better gaming experience. As claimed by Samsung, ‘Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant and backed by an international standard rating of IP68.’