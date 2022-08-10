South Korean technology giant Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its next-gen smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch Pro. The new Galaxy Watch is powered by the WearOS 3.5 platform over which you have the One UI Watch 4.5 version. These devices were announced along with the Galaxy Fold series on Wednesday.Also Read - Samsung Unpacked Event 2022: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro | Highlights

The smartwatches are powered by an Exynos chip and you get them with an AMOLED that support Always On Display feature. You have different sizes and get wireless charging as well. The sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 is larger than its predecessor’s and covers more of the wrist to provide more accurate readings, Samsung said. Also Read - Samsung Slashes Price Of Galaxy F22: Details On New Offers HERE

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5 AND WATCH 5 PRO PRICES

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 prices start from $279 (Rs 22,166 approx) for the regular version, and $329 (Rs 26,130 approx) for the LTE variant.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pricing starts from $449 (Rs 35,600 approx) and $499 (Rs 39,600 approx) for the LTE version.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5 AND WATCH 5 PRO SPECIFICATIONS