Seoul/New Delhi: Are you facing connectivity or buffer issues on TV while streaming your favourite shows on Netflix or Prime Video? Then you are not the only one. Often router issues or WiFi connectivity is slow on smart TVs when compared with laptop or smartphone. Most TVs are trying to resolve the issue by upgrading their technology. However, South Korea’s two largest TV makers Samsung and LG Electronics said on Tuesday that their premium TVs have obtained certification for advanced Wi-Fi technology that enables them to deliver faster and more stable connectivity. Also Read - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite Leads Recovery on Day 1

According to Samsung, two Neo QLED TV models — QN900A and QN800A — became the industry’s first TVs to get Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), the global organisation with more than 850 members driving Wi-Fi adoption and related programs. Also Read - India Men's Hockey Team Announced for Argentina Pro League Matches

Samsung, which is the world’s largest TV maker said the Wi-Fi 6E technology offers four times faster connectivity than Wi-Fi 5 and enables stable data transfers even when multiple devices are connected to one router. Also Read - Science Behind Lip Kiss: How A Lip-Lock is Good For You And Your Facial Muscles

“The newly certified Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies,” Samsung said. Samsung’s statement clearly indicates how a better-integrated WiFi modem in a TV is going to be the new USP when it comes to TV sales.

“Now, select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency, and provide reliable and secure connectivity.”

Samsung hopes its Neo QLED TVs with Wi-Fi 6E technology can boost sales from consumers who seek a better viewing experience with their over-the-top (OTT), virtual reality and gaming services, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG said its major TV models launched in 2021, including its 8K OLED TV and QNED TV using Mini LEDs, also earned Wi-Fi 6E certification recently.

What is Wi-Fi 6E TV?

According to a report in Sam Mobile, “Samsung’s next 8K TV will also be its first to feature Wi-Fi 6E support, offering connectivity across three vastly different bands.” The report also noted that “according to some newly surfaced product certification, the high-end smart TV in question will utilize a MediaTek wireless modem. That’s hardly a surprise, considering how much Samsung and MediaTek’s relationship has grown in recent years.”

(IANS Inputs)