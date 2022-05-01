Seoul: Good news for smartphone buyers! South Korean tech giant Samsung may soon reduce the prices of the upcoming foldable phones. According to TheElec, Samsung was reviewing using batteries from Chinese battery maker Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) for its foldable phones to save on costs as South Korean analysts expect South Korean company to lower the price tags of its latest foldable phones launching later this year.Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy M53 5G in India: Check Price, Features and Specifications Here

According to the report, batteries account for around 5 per cent of the cost of manufacturing smartphones. If Samsung's MX business, the name of its mobile business, approves of the use, it will be the first time that it is using batteries from ATL for its Galaxy Z series of foldable phones.

ATL once lost the South Korean tech giant as a customer in 2017 following the controversy around the Galaxy Note 7 phones catching fire. At the time, Samsung had blamed faulty batteries as the cause of the debacle at the time.

However, since then, the Chinese battery maker had resumed supplying batteries to the tech giant for the Galaxy A and M series of smartphones. It also started supplying to premium smartphones again with the Galaxy S21 last year.

Samsung had so far mostly used affiliate Samsung SDI for the batteries used in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series.