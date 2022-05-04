Seoul: In a bid to woo users, South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely working on two new affordable smartphones. According to SamMobile, the company’s budget smartphone portfolio for 2022 should soon expand to include a couple of new Galaxy models. And, the company is likely working on a couple of new budget models which should hit the market as the “Galaxy A04” and “Galaxy A13s”.Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy M53 5G in India: Check Price, Features and Specifications Here

The Galaxy A04 and A13s carry model numbers “SM-A045F” and “SM-A137F,” respectively. However, there is no additional hardware information to go by as of now. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A04 could be a slightly lesser version of the A04s, though it remains to be seen in what ways, exactly, the report said. Also Read - Samsung Offers Smart School Programme For Navodaya Vidyalaya Students

The report mentioned that both the phones are said to be a JDM phone, meaning it will not be manufactured by Samsung in its own facilities but by partners in China. Recently, the company has launched five smartphones — Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G — under its Galaxy A series portfolio in India, which starts at Rs 19,499.