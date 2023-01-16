Top Recommended Stories
Samsung May Bring THIS Cool Feature In Galaxy Z Fold 5 | Details Here
Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring in a new feature for its upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5.
New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring in a new feature for its upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5. This new galary phone will feature a “droplet” style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease. The tech giant internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell” hinge, reports 9To5Google, according to tipster Ice Universe.
Also Read:
- Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy Jumps From Third Floor of Building To Save Himself From Dog, Dies. Tragic Video Emerges
- EAC vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9 PM IST January 16, Monday
- Yoga For PCOD: 5 100% Effective Yoga Poses For Women Stuggling With Hormonal Issues
This would not be the first time that the company has updated its design. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offered special brushes for dust protection over the original Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has a new hinge design employed, news agency IANS reported.
The tipster also claimed that the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge. The company is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August this year, the report said.
Meanwhile, last week, Samsung had officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event.
This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant’s official website.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.