HIGH RISK Security Alert For Samsung Mobile Users Including Galaxy S23, Fold5, Flip5; Here’s What You Should Do

Govt pointed out critical security issues affecting Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14 that can allow an attacker to snoop and access data on your device without your knowledge.

The Indian government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning for Samsung Mobile phone users. The alert talks about multiple vulnerabilities that affects millions of Samsung Galaxy phones, both old and new models. It also pointing out critical security issues affecting Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14 that can allow an attacker to snoop and access data on your device without your knowledge.

Issued on December 13, the security alert categorizes the concern as high-risk, emphasizing the urgent need for existing Samsung users to promptly update their phone’s operating system or firmware. The devices that are at risk include the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 and more. Samsung’s flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S23 series, has got the Android 14 update, hence, it is also included in the list.

The cybersecurity agency details that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products and they could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, giving them access to sensitive information. They may also execute arbitrary code to compromise the targeted system.

As per the government owned cybersecurity team, these vulnerabilities can lead to issues like improper access control in Knox features, integer overflow flaw in facial recognition software, authorisation issues with the AR Emoji app, incorrect handling of errors in Knox security software, multiple memory corruption vulnerabilities in various system components, incorrect data size verification in the softsimd library, unvalidated user input in the Smart Clip app and hijacking of certain app interactions in contacts.

To update your device now, you simply need to go to your phone settings. Once you are done, follow this path: About device > Software update > Download and install.

In case, you haven’t got any update then you should be extra careful about opening links or files from unknown sources. Also, make sure to download apps from reliable app stores and don’t sideload apps till the security issue is fixed on your device.

