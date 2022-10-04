Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new affordable Galaxy A-series smartphone that will likely sport a 50MP primary camera sensor. According to GizmoChina, the device is currently rumoured as Galaxy A54, and it will probably launch next year.Also Read - Samsung Unveils Affordable Galaxy A series Smartphone in India. Check Price, Specifications Here

A recent report said that the tech giant is planning to drop depth cameras from the Galaxy A54, which means it will have a wide-angle camera, ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera.

The macro sensor is said to be 5MP and the ultrawide lens could also be 5MP. The smartphone will likely launch next year as a successor to the Galaxy A53.

To recall, A53 debuted earlier this year with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. The handset comes pre-installed with One UI 4 with Samsung’s Knox security.

Meanwhile, this week Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian consumers.

The smartphone is available in three colours — black, copper and green — and is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.