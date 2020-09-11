The price of two popular smartphones of Samsung Galaxy A series, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, has been reduced. The price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant of Galaxy A51 has been reduced from Rs 25,250 to Rs 23,999. If you talk about its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, then its price has now been Rs 25,999. At the same time, you can now buy 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A71 for Rs 30,999 instead of Rs 31,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 Launched in India With Quad Rear Camera, Android 10: Check Price, Features

Earlier, the company had increased the price of both these smartphones after the introduction of new GST rates on mobile. At the same time, now both smartphones are listed on the company’s official site Samsung India with a new price. By the way, let us know that the company had reduced the price of these smartphones for some time last month but now these smartphones will be available at a lower price. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 Updated Price

The price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A71 has been cut by 1,000. This variant can now be purchased for Rs. 30,999 instead of Rs. 31,999. On the other hand, the price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 has decreased by Rs 1,251. Now, this variant can be purchased for Rs. 23,999 instead of 25,250. At the same time, its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available with a price tag of Rs 25,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12, likely to be Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

This Samsung phone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. This phone has an Exynos 9611 SoC processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. For photography, you will get a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. This phone has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. To power the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery that comes with 15-Watt fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

The Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display. The punch-hole camera set-up is given in its front panel, while the L-shaped quad-camera set-up is given in the back panel. The phone uses a thin bezel-infinity-O-Super AMOLED display. Talking about other features of the phone, Snapdragon 730 (8nm) chipset processor has been used in it.

Talking about the camera features of the phone, the quad-camera setup has been given in it. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera setup. Apart from this, it has a 5-megapixel depth sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Features like Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Crop Zoom are also given in the rear camera of the phone. The phone has a 32-megapixel camera for selfie and it comes with a slo-mo selfie feature. The phone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 25W super-fast charging, Wi-Fi calling feature.