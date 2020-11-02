Samsung has rolled out the latest update for the most popular Galaxy A70s smartphone. The company has improved the smartphone’s wireless Dex, Samsung keyboard, and camera app in its latest update OneUI 2.5. Along with this, the Always On Display function has been optimized in the new update and also given the October 2020 security patch in the new update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A70s launched with 64MP camera: Price in India, availability, specifications, features

This update of the company is rolling out in the name of build number A707FDDU3BTH4. The size of the update is 1.6 GB. The company is delivering this update to devices over the air (OTA) and being released in batches. This update will reach all users in the coming few days. Users can check this update by going to the settings option of the phone. With this latest update, the company has rolled out Samsung’s Wireless DeX feature. This feature, as Samsung states – Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console, reveals 64MP camera and more

“Samsung DeX delivers mobile-powered desktop computing allowing you to transform your phone into a reliable PC. Now you can connect your Galaxy smartphone wirelessly to your TV, bringing this productivity to the big screen. Whether you’re working from home or delivering a high-profile presentation on short notice, you have the tools you need to get it all done with flexibility and ease.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A70s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70s has 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) and 1080 x 2400 pixels display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. It has 6.0 RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased to Yes Up to 512 GB via microSD card. This Samsung handset runs on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and has a 4500 mAh battery to power the handset. The phone has an Octa-core (2 GHz, Dual-core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) processor and has Adreno Adreno 612 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Camera Features

Talking about the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A70S has a camera setup with aperture F2.0 with 32.0 megapixels primary and 64MP + 8MP + 5MP megapixel secondary sensor. Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor are also provided in this device. Talking about connectivity features, the phone supports 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Apart from this, there are also features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and OTG.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Price

The price of the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A70S is Rs 20,999. Whereas, the price of a 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM is Rs 28,000.