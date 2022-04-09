New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in India in the new colour variant – Phantom Green. Samsung had earlier launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra in three colour variant – Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
The Galaxy S22 series was launched on February 25 with three models — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra — promising stronger performance for daytime and nighttime shooting, among others. Samsung said its latest flagship smartphone series passed 900,000 in sales earlier this month on its home turf, which translates into an average 24,000 units being sold every day since its launch.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra took up half of the sales, attracting former users of the now discontinued Galaxy Note series with a bigger screen and built-in S Pen, reports Yonhap news agency. The series also has been doing better than its predecessor overseas as well, Samsung said. It said sales rose 70 percent in some markets compared with the predecessor, without providing further details.
You will need a good headshot for the debut of your new movie shot entirely on Galaxy S22 Ultra. Take it yourself with the upgraded Selfie Camera.’
Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price, Specifications, Features
- Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a pen that you can eject it from the bottom of the phone to write, sketch or control your phone. “Improved latency in Samsung Notes makes every pen stroke feel as natural as ink on paper — and you can convert those hastily written ideas into legible text,” the Samsung said.
- The price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in green colour version for the 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant starts at Rs 1,09,999 in India.
- The 4nm chip works its world-class power into nearly every aspect of your phone — resulting in epic night shots, incredibly clear photos from day to night and an optimized mobile gaming experience to lead you to victory.
- The dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster is glare’s worst nightmare, hitting 1750 nits at its peak.3 And the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate keeps the scroll smooth, adjusting to what’s on screen for an optimized view.
- Enhanced AI takes 5000mAh (typical) of power from one day into the next, intelligently adapting to the way you use your phone. This means the battery life will last more hours than there are in a day.
- Samsung S22 Ultra: Get a super-fast charge that outlasts the day when you plug into the 45W Power Adapter.
- With the massive pixel sensors and shape-shifting pixels, this phone has the most advanced pro-grade camera yet, packing the power of a professional’s kit in one handheld device. Shoot into the night without sacrificing quality.
- Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Pro-grade Camera corrects shake at a 58 per cent wider angle and delivers fast motion sampling to detect movements quickly and precisely, for steady-state clarity in each frame.
- Super HDR adjusts your shots for epic details and hues — displaying 64x more color even in tricky shadows or back-lit shots.