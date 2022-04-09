New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in India in the new colour variant – Phantom Green. Samsung had earlier launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra in three colour variant – Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India

The Galaxy S22 series was launched on February 25 with three models — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra — promising stronger performance for daytime and nighttime shooting, among others. Samsung said its latest flagship smartphone series passed 900,000 in sales earlier this month on its home turf, which translates into an average 24,000 units being sold every day since its launch.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra took up half of the sales, attracting former users of the now discontinued Galaxy Note series with a bigger screen and built-in S Pen, reports Yonhap news agency. The series also has been doing better than its predecessor overseas as well, Samsung said. It said sales rose 70 percent in some markets compared with the predecessor, without providing further details.

