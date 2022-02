New Delhi: Samsung is set to launch its first Galaxy F Series smartphone — F23 — in India next month that is like to be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, sources said here on Monday. The device, set for its India debut during the second week of March, will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor for speedy performance.Also Read - Samsung Launches Global Sales of Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 Series

It is also expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate for fast-paced games and smoother scrolling and browsing, sources told IANS. Samsung will partner with Flipkart to launch the new Galaxy F23 device, like its earlier F Series smartphones. Also Read - WhatsApp Launches 'Safety in India' Resource Hub For Online Safety

The device will also be available on Samsung.com and other retail outlets. Samsung has done well in the Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 segment in India and the launch of Galaxy F23 may help the company consolidate its market leadership. Also Read - WhatsApp Working on New Voice Calling Interface

The company launched a series of smartphones in the Galaxy F portfolio last year and Galaxy F42 5G was its first 5G smartphone in the series. Galaxy F42 5G comes with 64MP triple camera with night mode, 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 12 bands 5G support. Galaxy F42 5G was launched in 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 20,999 and 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 22,999.