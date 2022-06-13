San Francisco: Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Watch 5 series in August and three different variants of the upcoming device have appeared on the FCC certification website in the US. According to a report in GoAndroid, the three Galaxy Watches are likely to come in 40mm, 44mm, and 46mm variants.

The SM-R900 Watch model will support Wifi, Bluetooth and NFC. The SM-R910 and SM-R920 Galaxy Watch 5 models will also offer the same connectivity options of WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity onboard, according to the FCC website. Also Read - Fujifilm Unveils Instax Mini Evo Camera in India: Check Price, Feature Here

A wireless charger has also been spotted on the FCC database with model number EP-OR900, the report said on Monday. The top-end variant is likely to offers a 397mAh battery, while the other two variants may house 276mAh battery. The three models may be available in Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold, Black and Sapphire variations. The 46mm Watch 5 Pro is tipped to come in Phantom Black and Silver colours. Also Read - WhatsApp Likely to Add Another Verification Code to Prevent Fraud

Samsung is set to deliver sapphire glass and a titanium build on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. A titanium build is not particularly common for most smartwatches, but it would certainly make for a premium build, earlier reports said.

The benefit of sapphire glass is that it is essentially scratch-proof, giving smartwatches that use the material excellent durability. The company may bring Galaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer.