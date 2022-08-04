New Delhi: Ahead of the approaching festive season, Korean start phone maker Samsung has decided to make Galaxy F22 more affordable. The price of Samsung Galaxy F22, which was launched in 2021, has been slashed by Rs 2,000. The Samsung handset has two variants, and is available in Denim Black and Denim Blue colors.Also Read - Airtel To Roll Out 5G Network This Month, Signs Agreement Deal With Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy F22, which was priced at Rs. 12,499 will now be available at Rs Rs. 10,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, earlier priced at Rs. 14,499 will now be available at Rs. 12,499. Furthermore, customers can also avail a cashback of Rs. 1000 by using ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications: