New Delhi: Ahead of the approaching festive season, Korean start phone maker Samsung has decided to make Galaxy F22 more affordable. The price of Samsung Galaxy F22, which was launched in 2021, has been slashed by Rs 2,000. The Samsung handset has two variants, and is available in Denim Black and Denim Blue colors.Also Read - Airtel To Roll Out 5G Network This Month, Signs Agreement Deal With Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy F22, which was priced at Rs. 12,499 will now be available at Rs Rs. 10,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, earlier priced at Rs. 14,499 will now be available at Rs. 12,499. Furthermore, customers can also avail a cashback of Rs. 1000 by using ICICI Bank credit card. Also Read - Samsung's New Feature Ensures Your Personal Data Remains Hidden During Repair; Here's How to Activate

Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications:

  • Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and has a refresh rate of 90Hz.
  • It offers a high brightness of 600 nits and comes with a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features Dolby Atmos support.
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 core processor.
  • The handset comes with a strong battery backup of 6,000mAh, and comes with a 15W USB-C fast charger.
  • The phone claims to deliver 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 24 hours of internet usage, and 25 hours of video playback time.
  • In terms of the camera capabilities, the handset sports a quad-camera setup at back. It is equipped with a 48MP rear camera with ISCOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
  • The front camera in Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 13MP selfie camera with modes like Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Pro mode, AR zone, and Food Mode.
  • In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone has 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi and 5.0, A2DP, LE Bluetooth connectivity.
Also Read - Samsung's New Foldables Likely to Arrive on August 10