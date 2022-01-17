San Francisco: Samsung may increase the price of its next premium flagship S22 series because of the global shortage of chipsets. Samsung Galaxy S22 could carry a starting price of USD 899, which is about USD 100 more compared to its predecessor, according to a news report GizmoChina. The lineup reportedly consists of Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.Also Read - Samsung Launches Flagship Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 49,999 | Check Specifications Here

As per the report, prices of several important components for smartphones have increased by 30-40 per cent while pricing for the power management chips and image sensor chips has increased by 10-15 per cent. The South Korean technology giant hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units.

At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively. The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region. The South Korean tech giant usually ships its flagship devices in both a Snapdragon and its proprietary Exynos chip variant, the version launched in India has traditionally been the latter. This time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series is heading to India as well.

Specifications of Samsung S22 Series

As per a report by 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy S22+ will feature a centrally-aligned single punch-hole selfie camera and uniformly narrow bezels around the display. Device’s power button and the volume control buttons would be on the right side. There will be a triple rear camera setup at the back side of the device, along with LED flash sitting to the right-hand side of the vertical camera module. The smartphone will also feature up to 1,750 nits peak brightness and adaptive refresh rate.

As per the report, Samsung Galaxy S22 will weigh in at 167 grams, while the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be a tad heavier and will weigh in at 195 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the heaviest of the lot at 228 grams.

(With Inputs from IANS)