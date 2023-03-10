Home

Samsung To Launch Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G in India on March 16 | Check Details Here

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in India. Samsung India website has now officially teased the release date of the two A series smartphones.

Samsung Smartphone: South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in India. Samsung India website has now officially teased the release date of the two A series smartphones. It is important to note that several leaks have revealed the upcoming smartphones’ designs, features, specifications, and expected prices. Samsung has officially teased the launch of the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones in India on March 16.

The Galaxy A34 5G has been tipped to cost EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the 128GB variant, while the Galaxy A54 5G will cost EUR 519 (roughly Rs 45,400) for the same storage option. Notably, handsets may cost at a lower price in the Indian market as these leaked rates are anticipated to apply to customers in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G will carry an IP67 rating as per the teaser.

The Galaxy A54 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

The upcoming Galaxy A34 5G is said to be powered by a chipset model MT6877V/TTZA, suggesting that it will be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Both Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G may be offered in Awesome Silver White, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet colour options.

The phones will sport circular vertically aligned camera modules similar to the Galaxy S23 series smartphones that launched last month. Now, the official marketing images of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G support the design claims.

