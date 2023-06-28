Home

Samsung To Launch Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India Launch On This Date | Check Expected Features Here

The Samsung Galaxy M34 is confirmed to feature Samsung's Nightography feature from the flagship Galaxy S-series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to launch Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India in the second week of July. On Tuesday, Samsung confirmed in a press release that the Galaxy M34 5G will be released in India on July 7. Interested buyers must note that the pricing and availability details of the smartphone are expected to be revealed on the launch date.

The handset will be offered for purchase via the Amazon website, and the Samsung India online and offline retail stores. The company has confirmed that the phone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to two days.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Key Specifications

The upcoming Galaxy M-series phone sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

According to the reports, Camera will offer a “Monster Shot 2.0” feature which can capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

It will also feature a Fun Mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects, the company said.

The triple rear camera unit is likely to include an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel sensor

The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The phone will also sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) screen.

The handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

It is expected to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The phone is expected to launch in variations of 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage.

