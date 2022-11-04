Samsung Trolls Apple Again For No Foldable Phone With New ‘On The Fence’ Ad. Check Out The Hilarious Video

amsung continued with its long run of mocking Apple for not developing a foldable phone till now.

New Delhi: Samsung continued with its long run of mocking Apple for still not developing a foldable phone. With its latest advertisement, Samsung took a jab at Apple again.

The 30-second advertisement titled as ‘On the Fence’ was shown on Samsung’s US YouTube channel. The ad opens up with a man sitting on an actual fence in conversation with two iPhone users. “But on the Samsung side, they have foldable phones and epic cameras,” the man says. “You don’t want to leave. We are waiting for all that to come over here,” says one of the iPhone users.

“Why? It’s already over there,” replies the fence sitter.

Samsung essentially mocked Apple for not having foldable phones. Even though it is Samsung’s biggest rival, the manufacturer of the iPhone hasn’t yet joined the movement.

Watch – Samsung’s new ad mocks Apple

Will Apple launch foldable phones in 2024

As per Samsung’s own predictions, Apple intends to launch its first foldable product in 2024, which is just a little more than a year away. However, if Apple plans on launching a foldable in 2024, it must already be finalising its plans, said the report.