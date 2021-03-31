Samsung TV Plus Launch in India: The South Korean giant on Wednesday announced the launch of Samsung TV Plus, a service that offers consumers ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device or a set-top box, in the Indian market. Samsung is offering a “100% free” OTT streaming service for its smart TVs. Also Read - Samsung's Galaxy S21 Launch Announced Officially, to be Unveiled on Jan 14

Samsung TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with Android Oreo or higher OS (operating system) or higher software version. Also Read - Samsung Launches S20FE Fan Edition – Check Out Features, Price, and Specifications

Services for Galaxy smartphones are expected in April. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. Also Read - Samsung 2020 Smart TV series Crystal 4K UHD, Unbox Magic 3.0 Now in India

Samsung TV Plus service: How to Access

Firstly, to access the service, consumers first need to have a Samsung Smart TV (2017 model onwards) and secondly, a WiFi internet connection.

Samsung TV Plus services will be “immediately” live across all Samsung smart TV models dated 2017 to 2021. Users will be able to access 27 global and local channels.

Unlike popular OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others, the Samsung TV Plus has no paid subscriptions, or necessary debit or credit card sign-ups.

“Consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” said Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India.

The company said that more partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust.

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.