Bengaluru: Samsung on Wednesday launched its newest lineup of foldable phones in India with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These two new foldables improve on last year’s Galaxy Fold and Flip with improved internal specifications and more. Samsung also showcased the new Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside TWS earbuds called Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These two new smartphones do not get major upgrades, but there are some notable changes in the processor and camera department.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4: Check Details

For the users, Samsung said the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts from $1,799 globally, which translates to around Rs 1,42,000. Then, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from $999, which is around Rs 80,000. However, the India price is yet to be revealed.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. The users will also get the Bespoke edition of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks same as the old-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, it is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Moreover, there’s a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2316 x 904 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel on the inside. The design is complimented by a smaller outer screen, which users can operate on when the Fold 4 is closed.

For camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple camera on the back, combined with a a front camera for the outer display and another front camera for the inner, larger display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a much smaller body, and on the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch screen for notifications. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone gets two 12-megapixel cameras outside. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a smaller secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260×512 pixels outer display for when it is folded in its clamshell form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.