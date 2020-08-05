Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Note 20 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 today through its online launch event at 7:30 pm. The launch broadcasted at Company’s official website and YouTube Channel. The company has also launched its Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3 along with Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The company has also released several teasers for the products to be launched. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event started at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST). Live streaming of the event took place through Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung’s official website, and Samsung Global Facebook page. Samsung introduced 5 devices with a tagline “Designed for next normal”. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020: This is How Ed-Tech Firms in India Aim to Grab The Digital Space

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price:

Talking about the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is priced at $999.99. The 128GB storage / 12GB RAM of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced at $1,299.99 and 512GB storage is available in $1,449.99.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra Specifications:

Samsung has powered its Galaxy Note 20 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor elsewhere , whereas, Exynos 990 processor for Europe and India. The Galaxy Note 20 has 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x with refresh rate 60Hz, whereas, the Galaxy Note 20 ultra has 6.9 inch display with 120Hz. Both the phones got Dolby technology and IP68 water resistance. The Note 20 and Note 20 ultra ships with Android 10. Samsung has claimed to bring more latency to S pen and added features that can make your work easier. You can record video at 8K in both the smartphones, supporting external microphone. The Note 20 will come in green, bronze, and gray. The Note 20 Ultra will come in bronze, black, and white.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra Camera:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has a Triple rear camera setup on the back with 108 Megapixels and a periscope. The Note 20 camera include 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide, and then 64 megapixels for the telephoto. The periscope can zoom up to 30x. The phone is powered through a 4300mAh battery that can charge your phone 50% in 30 minutes. A new S Pen stylus with Air View is available on the phone. Samsung has partnered with Microsoft and included 100+ Xbox games for users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Customers can register on the company’s website if they want to buy the latest devices of Samsung’s Note series. They will then be able to complete the rest of the process during pre-order. In addition, Samsung is also giving an instant credit of $ 50 to buyers who register, which can be used when purchasing other Samsung products. Both the smartphone comes with Corning gorilla glass victus protection and secured by knox. You can pre order The Galaxy Note 20 phones from Aug. 6 at 12:01 a.m. ET and are expected to arrive by the official sale date, Aug. 21.