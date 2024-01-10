Samsung Unveils AI Companion, Neo QLED 8K, More At CES 2024

Home

Samsung kicked off the CES 2024, showcasing its latest range of innovative products and technologies under their "AI for All" vision. Here is a sneak- peek into what's cooking at Samsung.

Samsung CES 2024 highlights their theme 'AI For All'.

New Delhi: Samsung made a grand entrance at CES 2024, captivating the audience with their latest range of innovative products and technologies. The company’s vision of ‘AI for All’ was showcased through an array of exciting offerings. One of the highlights of the event was the introduction of ‘Ballie,’ a charming rolling companion that stole the show. The company also rolled out the next generation of Neo QLED 8K TVs, taking home entertainment to new heights.

In addition to Ballie and Neo QLED 8K TVs, Samsung also showcased several other exciting innovations at CES 2024. These included smart home solutions, wearable devices, and advancements in the field of healthcare. Check details here:-

Ballie: The All-New Rolling AI Assistant

The star of the show was undoubtedly Ballie, a spherical AI companion equipped with cameras, microphones, and various sensors. Ballie moves around autonomously, assisting users with tasks like controlling smart home devices, taking photos and videos, and even providing companionship. Its friendly design and expressive movements aim to make it a welcome addition to any household.

Neo QLED 8K: Setting New Boundaries of Picture Quality

Samsung’s latest Neo QLED 8K TVs boast enhanced picture quality with features like Mini LED backlighting and Quantum Processor 5. These technologies promise deeper blacks, brighter whites, and sharper details, delivering a truly immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the TVs integrate AI features like upscaling low-resolution content to 8K and optimising audio based on the scene. The TV also sports an improved AI Motion Enhancer Pro sharpens fast-moving images, eliminating motion blur for a smoother viewing experience.

Samsung’s Bespoke Ecosystem for Home

Customisation Options: The Bespoke line expands with more choices for refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers. Colours range from sleek stainless steel to bold hues like coral and matte blue. You can mix-and-match finishes for a truly unique look.

The Bespoke line expands with more choices for refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers. Colours range from sleek stainless steel to bold hues like coral and matte blue. You can mix-and-match finishes for a truly unique look. Beyond Features: Bespoke isn’t just about looks. The Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer features AI Wash Pro and SpaceMax technology for efficient cleaning and maximising laundry space.

Bespoke isn’t just about looks. The Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer features AI Wash Pro and SpaceMax technology for efficient cleaning and maximising laundry space. Smart integration: Bespoke appliances connect seamlessly with SmartThings, allowing you to control them remotely and monitor their performance.

The Premiere 8K Wireless Projector:

Cinematic experience: Enjoy stunning 8K visuals on a massive screen without the clutter of cables. The projector boasts 3,000 lumens of brightness for vibrant images even in moderately lit rooms.

Enjoy stunning 8K visuals on a massive screen without the clutter of cables. The projector boasts 3,000 lumens of brightness for vibrant images even in moderately lit rooms. Flexible setup: Place the projector anywhere and adjust the picture size and angle wirelessly for optimal viewing. No drilling holes or complex installations are required.

Place the projector anywhere and adjust the picture size and angle wirelessly for optimal viewing. No drilling holes or complex installations are required. Immersive sound: Built-in Dolby Atmos sound technology delivers room-filling audio that complements the stunning visuals.

The Music Frame:

Art meets audio: This sleek picture frame transforms into a high-quality speaker when you switch it on. Its minimalist design blends seamlessly with your wall art, adding a touch of elegance to your space.

This sleek picture frame transforms into a high-quality speaker when you switch it on. Its minimalist design blends seamlessly with your wall art, adding a touch of elegance to your space. Crystal-clear sound: Experience rich, balanced audio thanks to the frame’s multi-directional speakers and subwoofer.

Experience rich, balanced audio thanks to the frame’s multi-directional speakers and subwoofer. Smart connectivity: Stream music wirelessly from your favorite apps or connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for a seamless listening experience.

SmartThings Scene:

Managing routines: Create custom scenes that automate multiple smart devices with a single command. Imagine turning on lights, adjusting the thermostat, and starting your music with just a voice command or button press.

Create custom scenes that automate multiple smart devices with a single command. Imagine turning on lights, adjusting the thermostat, and starting your music with just a voice command or button press. Personalised scenarios: Set scenes for different occasions, like movie night, bedtime, or leaving home. SmartThings Scene learns your preferences and adapts to your routines over time.

Set scenes for different occasions, like movie night, bedtime, or leaving home. SmartThings Scene learns your preferences and adapts to your routines over time. Seamless integration: Works with a wide range of compatible smart devices from Samsung and other brands, giving you control over your entire smart home ecosystem.

Samsung also highlighted its commitment to sustainability with initiatives like using recycled materials in product packaging. They also showcased accessibility features like the SeeColors app, which helps users with colour blindness distinguish different colours on their screens.

Overall, Samsung’s CES 2024 showcase highlighted its commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the user experience and offer personalised solutions for smart living. While price and availability details are still awaited for some products, Samsung’s vision for the future of technology is certainly captivating.

