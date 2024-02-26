Home

Technology

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring With Health Tracking Features At MWC 2024

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring With Health Tracking Features At MWC 2024

The Galaxy Ring will be available in 9 sizes and is anticipated to be live on sale later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to go live later in 2024.

Seoul: Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy Ring smart device for the first time at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Trending Now

The ring-type digital healthcare device was showcased in three colours and nine sizes at the South Korean company’s booth on the opening day of this year’s MWC, which kicked off at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, according to Samsung.

You may like to read

The Galaxy Ring will be comfortable to wear while sleeping, and the ring’s inner surface will wrap around the user’s finger to measure detailed health data, said the company.

But Samsung Electronics said it has no plan to disclose details of specifications until the official launch, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also, the wearable devices were presented within transparent boxes, limiting the hands-on experience for visitors.

The disclosure of the Galaxy Ring came about a month after Samsung Electronics teased the new ring-type device during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event held in California last month.

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to hit store shelves later in 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.