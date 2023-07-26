Home

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 And Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatches: Check Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will come in 44mm in Graphite and Silver options, while the 40mm unit will be available in Graphite and Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which will come with a rotating bezel, which is expected to make navigating the interface a lot easier.

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Samsung also showcased the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones during the event. Apart from this, Samsung has also introduced new tablets under the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Just like the earlier smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will come in different sizes but the base variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will include a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal for durability.

However, the top variants of the smart watch series will include a 1.5-inch display and the users can choose between Wi-Fi-only or LTE variants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Check Price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 begins at $299 (roughly Rs 24,500), and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will start at $399 (roughly Rs 32,700). Samsung later will reveal when these smartwatches will be available in India.

In terms of colours and specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will come in 44mm in Graphite and Silver options, while the 40mm unit will be available in Graphite and Gold. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Check Features

Both the smartwatches will offer more or less similar features, even as there are considerable differences in design. The Watch 6 Classic with come with rotating bezels and a leather strap, which may appeal to many working professionals. And the Watch 6 has a sporty look, making it suitable for casual or semi-formal wear.

Galaxy Watch 6 And Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – both these smartwatches are powered by Samsung One UI 5 Watch based on WearOS 4 by Google. Interestingly, these watches work with Android 10 or higher but Samsung’s latest smartwatches do not work with iPhones.

In these smartwatches, Samsung has added Fall Detection that makes emergency calls whenever the Galaxy Watch 6 devices detect an accidental fall during a workout or elsewhere. Apart from this, blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring features have also been added to help users understand their heart health more comprehensively by checking for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) in the background – even while asleep.

During the event, Samsung also announced the return of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which will come with a rotating bezel, which is expected to make navigating the interface a lot easier.

Samsung in the Galaxy Watch 6 series has focussed on sleep tracking features on its latest wearable device and said it will come with features like sleep coaching, ECG and heart rate monitoring using the BioActive sensor.

