Beijing: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition in China. According to GizmoChina, the 2022 Winter Olympic games are scheduled to start on February 4 in Beijing. Hence, to commemorate the occasion, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition in China.

The special version of the foldable smartphone arrives in a unique 'winter dream white' colour option. The device retains the dual-tone finish with a black-coloured bar at the top. Further, the frame and the hinge feature a gold colour finish. There's also a Samsung as well as the official Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo at the bottom part of the rear panel.

Finally, the handset ships with a customised theme, icons, wallpapers, and cover screen clock style. As far as the price is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition costs $1,259 in China for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is up for pre-order and will start shipping to customers from January 15.

Samsung is selling a combo called ‘Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Games Edition United Set’ priced at $1,565. This includes the smartphone and a 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M7 4K.