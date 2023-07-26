Home

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 | Check Key Specifications Here

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a new cover display that is much larger than the outer screen on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked began at Seoul in South Korea at 4:30pm on Wednesday. This is company’s second Galaxy Unpacked launch event for the year, but the first one to be held in Seoul in South Korea. Samsung showcased its latest flagship foldable devices, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a new cover display that is much larger than the outer screen on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It offers features like FlexCam, allowing you to see a preview of the viewfinder when clicking images, using the outer display.

According to the company, The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also support opening apps on the outer display – these have been optimised to show on the 3.4-inch screen, and they will let you perform several tasks without opening the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pricing starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,600), while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). These phones will be available starting August 11 in select countries, according to Samsung.

