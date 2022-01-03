New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has unveiled its newest micro-LED, Neo QLED and lifestyle TVs during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The new 2022 TVs promise advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customisable accessories and an upgraded interface.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Likely to Feature One TB Internal Storage

They are also the first Samsung sets in a while to let you play triple-A video games from the cloud instead of just your Xbox, PlayStation or PC.

Samsung Gaming Hub:

Samsung confirmed that some 2022 Smart TV models will exclusively offer access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and the Utomik cloud gaming service as part of a new ‘Samsung Gaming Hub’.

However, Samsung Gaming Hub is not just a discovery platform for cloud gaming. The HDMI-connected video game consoles of users with passthrough controller inputs will also be a part of it.

Further, Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and centre with their viewing preferences.

2022 micro-LED, lifestyle TVs: