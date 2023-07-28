Home

Samsung Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed | Benefits Worth Rs 20,000

Smartphone manufacturing brand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, has officially launched on Amazon.in The company is also offering great bank offers, check how to get.

New Delhi: One of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers Samsung has officially launched the Z Flip 5 in the Indian market. The newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs 99,999. The South Korean-based company has rolled out exciting color variations, with no-cost EMI, and bank discounts available on selective debit and credit cards. The company is also offering pre-booking options with exciting offers. Here’s all you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 currently available on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G Price Revealed

The Z Flip5 is priced at Rs99,999. It comes in two models, the base variant has 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. and other variant comes in 8GB RAM with 512GB storage priced at Rs1,09,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in four new quirky colors ranging from Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and, Mint.





Galaxy Z Flip5 5G Bank / Commerce Offers

The company is offering benefits up to Rs20,000 and an additional Rs12,000 off on exchange. Also, get flat Rs8,000 off on HDFC Bank cards. On pre-booking, the device buyers can avail the No Cost EMI option ranging from 3-12 months plan. Samsung is exclusively offering a Silicone case with a ring worth Rs1 (worth Rs 4,199). You can get the silicone case during the “Samsung Live” event starting at 12pm. Also, get an additional Rs2,000 off with the ‘App Welcome Voucher’. The company also offers an exchange rate up to Rs45,000 for your current smartphone.

The New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is all set to launch in the Indian smartphone industry, this 5th generation flip phone has evolved over the years, as compared to Z Flip 1st generation. The company has put a lot of effort into launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the latest generation technology and updated features, that let’s you leave a big impression on the smartphone.

