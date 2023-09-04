Home

Samsung’s Generative AI To Make Home Appliances Smarter And More Personalized

With the new technology, Home gadgets will be able to communicate with users in a more conversational manner, and better respond to users' questions based on past exchanges and in context.

Samsung is preparing to apply generative AI technologies to our home appliances. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics plans to incorporate generative AI into its home appliances in 2023, according to an executive vice president who spoke at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin. This move is intended to improve the home life of each user, as per a report in the news agency IANS.

“We are preparing to apply generative AI technologies to our home appliances,” Yoo Mi-young, head of the software development team of Samsung’s digital appliances division, said at a media briefing.

Generative AI Technologies

“Generative AI technologies will be applied to voice, vision and display,” she said, so that household electronic products have a better understanding of what consumers do and want and can respond accordingly, reports Yonhap news agency.

Home Gadgets Will Communicate With Users

Home gadgets will be able to communicate with users in a more conversational manner, and to better respond to users’ questions based on past exchanges and in context, she added. They will also have a clearer vision of, for example, what kind of food is being cooked in the oven, or what food ingredients are stored in the refrigerator, to be able to provide tailored recipes and dietary suggestions.

Samsung is also developing a chipset to reduce energy consumption, as home devices get smarter and process huge amounts of data.

Samsung’s AI Chipset

“We are developing a chipset that helps home appliances with generative AI consume less than 0.1 watt for every 24 hours they run,” Yoo said, adding that Samsung is seeking to apply the chipset next year. European consumers, in particular, have started seeing the importance of smarter, connected devices in light of saving energy and reducing electricity bills, she said.

“People are increasingly paying attention to the merits of connected devices, as they now see that interconnected appliances have helped them reduce energy costs.”

When it comes to AI technology development, Samsung strictly keeps three core principles in mind — fairness, transparency and accountability, she said. Samsung started its smart home campaign in 2014, when it acquired SmartThings, a Washington-headquartered open platform for the Internet of Things.

