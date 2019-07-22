New Delhi: In a massive blackout, the online transaction portals of the State Bank of India were down since Monday morning. The SBI customers were unable to carry out any transactions on the online portals.

Services like net banking as well as the YONO app for smartphones have been affected the most. The bank has not addressed the media and been unresponsive to customers despite services being disrupted since the morning.

Many customers took to Twitter to post their complaints and notify SBI regarding the issue. The issue that began with the net banking portal soon reached the bank’s mobile app called SBI YONO app, which facilitates online banking and other services for its customers.

The SBI has a huge network of customers, many of whom rely on its online banking services. Since the company did not revert to the customers’ grievances, some of them lashed on Twitter.

One SBI user, Santhosh Polamrsetti, wrote, “Dear SBI Team, Since Morning Internet banking is not working.. But still no announcement on this issue..! Can you please inform when it will resolve?”

Since Morning Internet banking is not working.. But still no announcement on this issue..! Can you please inform when it will resolve?@TheOfficialSBI — Santhosh Polamrsetti (@Santhosh_Hi) July 22, 2019

Another angry customer lashed out on Twitter saying, “It’s ridiculous we are unable to operate netbanking on website and app. We are facing this since Sunday. Kindly fix this issue of internet banking of Sbi.”

it’s ridiculous we are unable to operate netbanking on website and app. We are facing this since Sunday. Kindly fix this issue of internet banking of Sbi.

The manage debit card option giving error. pic.twitter.com/AJPk0Y19dJ — Akshay2222 (@Arshey111) July 22, 2019

Until now, there has been no official statement from SBI regarding the major blackout that has hampered its services. However, the bank has finally responded and resolved a few of the glitches.

Meanwhile, SBI users are advised to refrain from making any online payments until the issue completely resolved.