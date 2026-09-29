Scared of losing your Instagram photos, videos? Here’s a step-by-step guide to back up your data

Most people spend a major part of their day scrolling through social media, especially Instagram Reels. But we rarely think about the people behind the camera. So if you are one of them, one of the biggest fears you may have is backing up your content available on social media.
However, with all the new updates rolling out on Instagram, a specific feature that has made life easier for content creators is the ability to download the videos and photos that they have already posted on social media.
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Here are the steps that you can use to download to your photos and videos
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The option to download Instagram photos and videos doesn’t work on desktop, but you can still get around this by transferring the files from your phone.
Instagram has published an updated guide to creating effective Reels, including notes on creative options, advanced editing features and distribution opportunities.
The updated guide is part of the platform’s “Tips and Tricks” series, which aims to provide more insight into how the various functions of the platform work, in order to invite more people to try them out.
And while many of the notes are aimed at a more general audience, as opposed to providing advanced creation pointers, there are some potentially valuable notes contained within this latest overview.
First, the guide explains the Reels creation process, and where Reels fit in the broader IG ecosystem.
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