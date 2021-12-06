An asteroid Nereus 4660, as big as a football stadium, is heading towards the Earth and is expected to enter its orbit by December 11. The asteroid–Nereus 4660– has a diameter of 330 metres and has kept scientists at NASA interested as it enters earth’s orbit regularly. Nereus is travelling at a speed of 14,700 mph (23,700 km/h) and will break into Earth’s orbit on Saturday, Dec. 11.Also Read - NASA Test Fires Rocket To Smash Speeding Asteroid

NASA considers the close encounter of asteroid Nereus 4660 as an opportunity, as it “has been considered as a possible spacecraft target for many years.” Also Read - Satellite For Tracking World's Water to Launch in 2022

Will asteroid Nereus 4660 make hit earth?

The asteroid will be 3.9 million kilometres from Earth when it passes by on December 11 Also Read - Russian Test Blamed for Space Junk Threatening Space Station

NASA Calls the Nereus 4660 as “Potentially Hazardous”

Despite there being no chance of the asteroid hitting the earth, NASA has called Nereus 4660 “potentially hazardous”.

NASA considers any asteroid passing with 120 million miles of earth surface as potentially hazardous and a near-Earth object (NEO). These needs are tracked by scientists to report any collision. These asteroids are closely monitored as a little deviation in their adopted path can have a damaging effect on the earth.

What is an Asteroid?

Asteroids are rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Most asteroids orbit the sun in a belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists think there are probably millions of asteroids, ranging widely in size from hundreds of kilometres across to less than one kilometre (a little more than one-half mile) wide.

NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defence concept

Recently, NASA also launched a spacecraft on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth. The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a $330 million project with echoes of the Bruce Willis movie “Armageddon.”