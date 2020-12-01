Beijing: China’s Chang’e-5 probe has successfully and safely landed on the Moon’s surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, said reports. The Chang’e-5 probe was launched on November 24. This uncrewed mission is named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, and it aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon’s origins. Also Read - China Continues Construction Along Indo-Tibet Border; Crosses India's Red Lines Drawn During Doklam Standoff

The mission will attempt to collect 2 kg (4-1/2 lbs) of samples in a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain known as Oceanus Procellarum, or "Ocean of Storms".



According to a Reuters report, if the mission is completed as planned, it would make China the third nation to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union.

The lander vehicle that touched down on the moon’s surface was one of several spacecraft deployed by the Chang’e-5 probe. Upon landing, the lander vehicle is supposed to drill into the ground with a robotic arm, then transfer its soil and rock samples to an ascender vehicle that would lift off and dock with an orbiting module.