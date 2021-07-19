New Delhi: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is all set to fly to the edge of space, beyond the Karman line, on Tuesday, along with three others, aboard his space flight company Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The company will launch its first astronaut flight, NS-16, from Launch Site One in West Texas at 9 a.m. EDT (6.30 p.m. IST).Also Read - Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos To Fly To Space 'Beyond Karman Line' in Blue Origin. Details Here

Bezos' flight follows fellow billionaire Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space aboard his company Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity on July 11. Branson's flight, however, did not go beyond the Karman line. It climbed nearly 86 km above the Earth's surface. "From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Karman line, so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name," Blue Origin said in a tweet, before Branson's flight.

So what actually is Karman line?

The Kármán line (or von Karman line) is an attempt to define a boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space. It was defined to be 100 kilometres (54 nautical miles; 62 miles; 330,000 feet) above Earth's mean sea level.

Virgin Galactic’s space plane vs Blue Origin’s New Shepard

The company also shared a chart comparing Virgin Galactic’s space plane to Blue Origin’s New Shepard on window size, vehicle type, escape system, and other factors. Bezos’ flight is touted as the world’s first unpiloted suborbital flight. The five-storey-tall New Shepard rocket, named after the first American in space Alan Shepard, is designed to launch a crew capsule with seats for six roughly 340,000 feet into the sky toward the edge of space.

Here are some more things you need to know about Blue Origin’s New Shepard space flight:

Paying tourists can experience a few minutes of weightlessness in microgravity and witness super high-altitude views of Earth. The booster is topped by a gumdrop-shaped Crew Capsule with space for six passengers inside and large windows. After reaching the Karman line, the capsule will detach from the booster, allowing those inside to view the curvature of the earth and experience weightlessness. The booster and capsule will then land separately, with the capsule landing in the west Texas desert with the help of parachutes. Blue Origin recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry humans on the New Shepard rocket into space.

