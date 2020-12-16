New Delhi: The 25-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 began at 2.41 pm on Wednesday, said on board launch vehicle PSLV-C50 commenced on Wednesday, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket’s XL variant numbered ‘PSLV-C50’ is tentatively scheduled for blast off at 3.41pm on Thursday (December 17) from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, however, it will depend on weather conditions. Also Read - Top Nuclear Scientist killed by Satellite-controlled Machine Gun With ‘Artificial Intelligence’: Iran

About 20 minutes into its flight, PSLV-C50 will eject CMS-01 into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and from there, the satellite will be taken up and positioned at geosynchronous stationary orbit. Also Read - PM Modi Congratulates ISRO Over launch of PSLV C-49, Says Our Scientists Overcame Many Constraints

The CMS-01 will be a replacement for GSAT-12 that weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on July 11, 2011 with a mission life of eight years. Also Read - ISRO's Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, Nine Others Successfully Launched

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

The 44-metre-high four staged/engine PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and tomorrow’s launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from Chennai.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO’s first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSLV in normal configuration is a four stage/engine expendable rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors, larger PSLV-XL and the Core Alone variant without any strap-on motors.

The choice of the rocket to be used for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit where the satellite has to be orbited.

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan had earlier said the PSLV-C50 rocket will be followed by the launch of new small rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying EOS-02 (Earth Observation Satellite), and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV) carrying EOS-3.

The other Indian satellites that are ready for launch are GISAT and Microsat-2A. The launch of the GISAT-1 satellite slated for March 5 this year was postponed due to technical reasons a day before the launch.

The GISAT-1 satellite will be carried by a GSLV rocket. The GSLV rocket was dismantled after the launch was called off, and is being refurbished. The rocket’s cryogenic engine has been brought down and it is being readied again. The GSLV carrying GISAT-1 is expected to fly after PSLV C50.

(With Agency Inputs)