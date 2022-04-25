New Delhi: The first-ever all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is all set to head home on Monday, and you can watch the departure live. The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft undocked from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 9:10 p.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time zone) to complete the first all-private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory.Also Read - Elon Musk's Bitter Pill To Swallow: What Is Poison Pill Strategy Twitter Is Planning To Use Against Tesla Boss? | Explained

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team of Houston-based startup company Axiom Space was scheduled to undock from the ISS after a two-week stay, orbiting 250 miles (420 km) above Earth, at about 9 pm EDT (0100 GMT Monday) to embark on a 16-hour return descent.

The Crew Dragon is slowly maneuvering away from the orbital laboratory into an orbital track that will return the astronaut crew and its cargo safely to Earth, targeting a splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, targeted for 1:06 p.m. EDT Monday, April 25.

WATCH:

We're live on NASA TV as @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour and #Ax1 crew prepare to depart from the @Space_Station. Hatch closure is scheduled for 6:50pm ET (22:50 UTC), with undocking around 8:55pm (April 25, 12:55 UTC)—follow along at https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS! pic.twitter.com/NV0assaYc4 — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2022

Ax-1 Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy will complete 17 days in space at the conclusion of their mission. SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, the Ax-1 spacecraft, will return to Earth with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware.

The Ax-1 launched atop Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 8 and arrived at the ISS a day later. The rocket was supposed to leave for Earth on April 19, but due to bad weather in the splashdown zone, the departure from the orbiting lab was delayed for a few days.

Joint operations with the Axiom and SpaceX mission teams end and NASA coverage of the mission concludes when the spacecraft exits the area of the space station, approximately 30 minutes after undocking. Axiom Space leads independent mission operations for Ax-1 and will resume coverage of Dragon’s re-entry and splashdown beginning about an hour before splashdown at 12 p.m. Monday, April 25, on the company’s website.