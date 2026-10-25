Send $1 by pressing like on X? Elon Musk announces revolutionary X money update

Elon Musk announces an X Money feature allowing users to send $1 by long-pressing the Like button on posts.

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Elon Musk (X.com/File)

New Delhi: Elon Musk has announced a proposed feature for X Money that will allow users to send $1 to another account simply by long-pressing the Like button. Revealing the update in a post on X, Musk suggested that the mechanism offers a seamless way to transfer small payments instantly. Designed to help users tip creators and support posts effortlessly without exiting the application, the initiative marks a significant step toward transforming X into an all-in-one ecosystem for social networking, messaging, and digital financial services

How will Elon Musk’s X money feature work?

By embedding financial transactions directly into standard social interactions, Musk aims to lower the friction of peer-to-peer payments while opening new monetization avenues for content creators. Integrating micropayments into the Like button builds upon X’s broader ambition to challenge traditional fintech platforms.The proposed payment mechanism is part of Musk’s broader strategy to transform X, formerly Twitter, into an “everything app” that combines social networking, messaging, payments and other digital services within a single ecosystem.

“We’re adding long press on like to send someone $1 via X Money,” Musk wrote on X. Under the proposed system, users would be able to initiate a $1 payment to a post’s author by pressing and holding the standard Like button, with the transaction processed through X Money.

Details on X Money feature

While the concept has generated interest among users and creators, the company has not yet disclosed a detailed rollout timeline or broader eligibility requirements. X Money recently launched in the United States, offering services such as peer-to-peer money transfers and an X Visa debit card that can be used for both physical and digital transactions, a report by IANS news agency said.

The debit card can also be linked to Apple Pay, enabling contactless payments where the service is supported. The platform has also promoted features aimed at simplifying international transactions, although the exact benefits and conditions vary depending on user eligibility and applicable terms.

For now, X Money remains focused on the US market. The company has not announced when the service or the newly proposed Like-button payment feature will become available in other countries, including India, one of the world’s largest digital payments markets.

(With inputs from agencies)