New Delhi: Suppose, you want to share some information on a WhatsApp group, but doesn’t want to be on record forever. Not possible on Whatsapp within the available features. You will have to delete the message. According to reports, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow a user to set a self-destruct limit to their sent messages.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a tech news blog, WhatsApp is working on disappearing messages that will be automatically deleted from the chat. The feature is in its alpha stage — the company has just started working on it.

As the name suggests, any message, eligible to be “disappeared”, will be automatically deleted from the chat, the blog says.

How is a message eligible to be “disappeared”? The user can mark the chat as “disappeared” enabling the option “Disappearing messages”, in Group Info (when the feature will be available for everyone):

After enabling this option, any message will be automatically removed and there will be no tracks available in the chat about deleted messages.

The feature is in an alpha stage of development: it means that WhatsApp is just starting to work on it, and no expected deadline is available to know when the feature will be available for everyone.