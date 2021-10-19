New Delhi: Do you wish to make your mobile home screen personalised with live wallpapers? Now you can change and transform your mobile wallpaper into a live one with some easy and simple steps. All you need to have Google Photos installed on your smartphones.Also Read - Facebook Family Outage: Usage of Google Maps Surge 125 Times; Text, Call Up by 75 Times | Details Here

The Google photo's Version 5.22 permits the users to select a live wallpaper from the Memories section. Once you select, the device will begin pulling photos from memories collection in order to make a live wallpaper, with automatic updates.

To test this feature, you can update the Google photos to Version5.22 from the play store.

Here are the steps by which you can set images from Google Photos and turn them as live wallpaper

First, make a long press on the home screen of the mobile screen. Make sure, you don’t click on any application while long pressing.

Now, you will get three options; Wallpaper, Widgets, and Settings.

Click on the ”Wallpaper” option, and then click on Live Wallpaper.

Now you will get a + sign, click on it. Click on Google Photos, and select memories.

Now your live wallpaper will be set on the home screen.

Note, there is no way as of now to customise the selection as to which picture should come as wallpaper on your mobile’s home screen. Based on machine learning, Google will automatically keep updating the wallpaper. Note, your most embarrassing to your best click photos all can come up as live wallpaper Google Google photos is a photo sharing and storage device which was developed by Google. Google photos was first launched on May 28, 2015.