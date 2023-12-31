Home

‘Sharing Phone Number Is Past’: Know More About Whatsapp’s New Username Feature

WhatsApp is testing new features such as username, dark web theme and audio sharing. Here are more details on the beta testing on the messaging platform.

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging giant WhatsApp has generated buzz with potential new features, including user-selectable usernames, a dark theme for its web version, and enhanced audio capabilities during screen sharing. While official confirmation remains elusive, the features are set to be tested across their mobile, web, and desktop versions. Learn about the upcoming features and details of them here.

Usernames on WhatsApp

Traditionally identified by phone numbers, WhatsApp users might soon have the option to choose unique usernames. This move aligns with other popular messaging platforms and could offer several advantages:

Enhanced discoverability: Usernames provide a more memorable and public-facing identity, potentially facilitating easier contact discovery and group participation.

Usernames provide a more memorable and public-facing identity, potentially facilitating easier contact discovery and group participation. Privacy control: Users could choose usernames that reveal less personal information than phone numbers, enhancing privacy without compromising communication.

Users could choose usernames that reveal less personal information than phone numbers, enhancing privacy without compromising communication. Simplified contact sharing: Sharing usernames instead of phone numbers could streamline contact exchange, particularly across platforms or with less tech-savvy individuals.

While details on username implementation are still unclear, speculations suggest the possibility of linking usernames to existing accounts without disrupting current connections.

Shared Screen Audio in Video Calls

Another potential addition to the WhatsApp experience is the ability to share audio during screen sharing in video calls. Currently, screen-shared video plays without accompanying audio, limiting the usefulness of the feature for media playback or presentations. Adding audio sharing could unlock new possibilities.

Collaborative music listening: Group video calls could transform into virtual listening parties, enabling participants to collectively enjoy shared music playlists.

Group video calls could transform into virtual listening parties, enabling participants to collectively enjoy shared music playlists. Enhanced presentations: Sharing presentations or showcasing tutorials with audible sound could improve clarity and engagement during video calls.

Sharing presentations or showcasing tutorials with audible sound could improve clarity and engagement during video calls. Streamlined entertainment: Watching movies or shows together over a video call could become more immersive with shared audio, fostering a sense of shared experience.

However, it’s important to remember that this feature is currently under development and might not be rolled out immediately or even at all. Additionally, technical considerations like bandwidth limitations and potential copyright concerns remain to be addressed.

Privacy Concerns with Usernames

While usernames offer convenience and discoverability, they do introduce new privacy considerations. Users might share personally revealing usernames, potentially compromising their anonymity within the platform. Additionally, malicious actors could impersonate others through usernames, creating confusion and potential security risks.

To address these concerns, WhatsApp likely needs to consider robust moderation practices and user education on responsible username selection. Balancing discoverability with privacy will be crucial in ensuring a positive user experience with the username feature.

Timeline of Updates

The official timelines for both features are yet to come. Usernames might arrive soon, possibly within the next few months, as development appears more advanced. Shared-screen audio, however, might take longer to materialise, depending on technical hurdles and internal priorities.

Users hoping for these features can only wait and watch for official announcements from WhatsApp. In the meantime, other messaging platforms already offer functionalities similar to usernames and shared screen audio.

Dark Theme On WhatsApp Web

For users eager to share audio during screen sharing, alternative solutions exist:

Third-party apps: Apps like “Discord” and “Zoom” enable shared audio during screen sharing, offering an immediate workaround.

Apps like “Discord” and “Zoom” enable shared audio during screen sharing, offering an immediate workaround. Dedicated music bots: Music bots within WhatsApp groups provide a way to collaboratively listen to music within the platform, albeit with limited control and flexibility.

While user-selectable usernames and shared screen audio steal the spotlight, whispers of a hidden dark mode feature for WhatsApp Web have also surfaced. Though not yet officially confirmed, reports suggest the capability might be tucked away within the platform’s code, waiting to be unveiled. Enabling this dark mode could offer a more comfortable viewing experience for users who prefer a dimmer interface, especially during late-night browsing. Should this feature materialise, it would join the existing dark mode option available in the mobile app, further solidifying WhatsApp’s commitment to user customisation and accessibility.

